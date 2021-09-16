SparkPoint (SRK) One Day Volume Tops $312,850.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and $312,850.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

