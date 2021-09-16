Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.04. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

THO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.03. 412,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

