Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Down 77.6% in August

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PVSP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,073,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,079,063. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Pervasip
