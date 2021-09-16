Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Down 77.6% in August

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,305,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,073,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,079,063. Pervasip has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Pervasip alerts:

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and deliver of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.