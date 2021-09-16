Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.64. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $17.98 on Thursday, reaching $728.29. 656,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.00. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $297.44 and a 12 month high of $735.17.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.