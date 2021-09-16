Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 1,636,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

