Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,661. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

