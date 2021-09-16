Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $130.87 million and $431,282.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.73 or 0.07453458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00387867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.82 or 0.01336663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00121136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.43 or 0.00537797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.41 or 0.00552378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00327197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.