Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rises By 300.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.