Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rises By 300.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

