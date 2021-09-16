Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

IDEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.