Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

IDEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

