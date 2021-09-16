MXC (MXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.52 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $87.52 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

