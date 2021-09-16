Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

LRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 110,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,191. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

