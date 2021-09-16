Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genesco reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 144,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,278. The firm has a market cap of $906.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

