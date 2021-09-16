Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.28 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

