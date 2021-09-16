$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 185,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

