MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases $57,600.00 in Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,719. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in MIND Technology by 143.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

