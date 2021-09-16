Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $163,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.

PLMR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 210.35 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

