Bella Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.77 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004611 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $105.84 million and $21.77 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00141033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00805357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046677 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

