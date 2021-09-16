Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 103,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

