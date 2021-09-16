Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,105. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

