LABS Group (LABS) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $907,343.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

