Devery Price Hits $0.0025 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Devery has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $160,124.92 and approximately $8,637.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00806980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

