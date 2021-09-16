The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells $632,850.00 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daryl M. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00.

SHYF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

