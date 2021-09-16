Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 8,570,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,242. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

