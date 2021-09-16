DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DXCM stock traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $565.13. The stock had a trading volume of 548,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $567.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in DexCom by 3.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in DexCom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.