EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $1,563,675.88 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EME traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. 224,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,703. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

