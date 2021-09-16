MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.65. 920,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,673. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.46. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,491,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,767 shares of company stock valued at $76,798,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

