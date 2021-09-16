KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 303.0% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,595,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 433,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 60.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 694,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 260,706 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 39.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 559,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159,493 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 400,947 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INKA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

