Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Decreases By 80.4%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXX stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 32,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,679. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

