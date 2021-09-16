Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $12.99 million and $2.41 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00176115 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.63 or 0.07439955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.33 or 1.00138606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00857777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

