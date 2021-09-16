Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.06. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.32. The company had a trading volume of 441,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,211. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.85. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

