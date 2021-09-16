Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.56. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 548.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 8,772,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.