Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declines By 63.8%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 66,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.