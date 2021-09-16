$0.43 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,515. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

