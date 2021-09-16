Zacks: Analysts Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Maximus reported sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maximus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Maximus by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. 384,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,671. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

