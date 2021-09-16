Idle (IDLE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $816,008.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.34 or 0.00013319 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and $816,008.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00175397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.65 or 0.07437966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.51 or 0.99738913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00859484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

