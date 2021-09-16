Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 210,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.