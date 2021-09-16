Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $191,169.24

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $191,169.24 and $9,538.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,858,459 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

