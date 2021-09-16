Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,238. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

