Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.87.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of DELL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
