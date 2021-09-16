Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $601,071,689.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

