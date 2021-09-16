AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,861.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,728.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2,431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

