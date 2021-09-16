Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS FQVTF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

