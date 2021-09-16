Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 52950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

VLEEY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.