Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.64. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 324.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 654,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

