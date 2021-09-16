Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. 1,213,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.14.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

