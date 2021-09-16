X-CASH (XCASH) Tops One Day Volume of $381,632.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $381,632.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,497,984,176 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.