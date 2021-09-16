Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.96

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1391376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCUUF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (up previously from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of $587.43 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

