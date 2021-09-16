Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 57.3% in August

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of THQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 62,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

