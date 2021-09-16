Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 37,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,813. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.