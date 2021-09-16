AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 225,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.71. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,915.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

