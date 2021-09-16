Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post sales of $91.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $95.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 68,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

